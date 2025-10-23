Fulton Financial Reports Solid Q3 2025 Results

Fulton Financial ( (FULT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fulton Financial presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Fulton Financial Corporation is a financial services company operating primarily in the banking sector, known for providing a range of financial products and services, including consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage services. In the third quarter of 2025, Fulton Financial Corporation reported a net income of $97.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, marking a slight increase from the previous quarter. The company also achieved a record operating net income of $101.3 million, or $0.55 per diluted share. Key financial highlights for the quarter included a solid net interest margin of 3.57%, an increase in non-interest income to $70.4 million, and a slight rise in non-interest expenses to $196.6 million. The company also repurchased 1.65 million shares of common stock at an average price of $18.67 per share. Looking ahead, Fulton Financial Corporation remains focused on deepening customer relationships and maintaining its role as a trusted advisor, with a continued emphasis on strategic initiatives and operational efficiency.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue