Fuller, Smith & Turner Executes Share Buyback Program

Fuller Smith & Turner ( (GB:FSTA) ) has shared an update.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 1,538 of its ‘A’ Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange. This move is part of a broader strategy announced in August 2025 to manage its capital structure effectively. The repurchased shares will be held in Treasury, affecting the total number of voting rights available, which stakeholders can use to assess their interests under regulatory rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FSTA) stock is a Hold with a £627.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fuller Smith & Turner stock, see the GB:FSTA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FSTA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FSTA is a Neutral.

Fuller Smith & Turner shows strong financial performance with robust revenue growth and profitability, supported by a solid balance sheet. The valuation is attractive with a reasonable P/E ratio and a good dividend yield. However, technical analysis indicates a lack of strong momentum, which slightly tempers the overall score.

More about Fuller Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC operates in the hospitality industry, primarily focusing on brewing and running pubs and hotels. The company is known for its traditional ales and premium beers, and it has a significant presence in the UK market with a focus on providing high-quality hospitality experiences.

Average Trading Volume: 35,933

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £330.5M

