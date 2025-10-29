Fuller, Smith & Turner Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Fuller Smith & Turner ( (GB:FSTA) ).

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has executed a share buyback transaction, purchasing 14,388 of its ‘A’ Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of a previously announced buyback program. This move reduces the number of shares available on the market, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and giving the company more control over its equity, which could impact shareholder value and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FSTA) stock is a Hold with a £627.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:FSTA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FSTA is a Neutral.

Fuller Smith & Turner shows strong financial performance with robust revenue growth and profitability, supported by a solid balance sheet. The valuation is attractive with a reasonable P/E ratio and a good dividend yield. However, technical analysis indicates a lack of strong momentum, which slightly tempers the overall score.

More about Fuller Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is a company operating in the hospitality industry, primarily known for its pubs, hotels, and brewing operations. The company focuses on providing high-quality food, drink, and accommodation services across its various establishments.

Average Trading Volume: 36,167

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £331.6M

