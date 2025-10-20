Full Circle Lithium Expands US Distribution and Enhances Market Presence

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Full Circle Lithium Corp ( (TSE:FCLI) ) has provided an announcement.

Full Circle Lithium Corp has expanded its distribution network in the United States by partnering with Golden Enterprises Inc. and SHUR-SALES & Marketing Inc., enhancing its reach in key states like California and New York. This strategic move is expected to drive revenue growth in 2026 by tapping into large markets with a strong demand for lithium-ion battery fire safety solutions. The company is also exploring opportunities within US government agencies and the waste management sector, addressing the rising incidents of lithium battery-related fires. Additionally, FCL has engaged ICP Securities Inc. and Machai Capital Inc. to boost market awareness and investor engagement through comprehensive marketing and market-making services.

Full Circle Lithium Corp is a US-based manufacturer specializing in lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing products. The company focuses on providing innovative safety solutions for lithium-ion battery incidents, targeting markets such as electric vehicles, industrial sectors, residential areas, and e-mobility.

