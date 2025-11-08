Fulgent Genetics Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Fulgent Genetics ( (FLGT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fulgent Genetics presented to its investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology-driven company operating in the laboratory services and therapeutic development sectors, focusing on cancer treatment innovations through its nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Fulgent Genetics reported a revenue of $84.1 million, marking a 17% increase from the previous year. The company also raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $325 million, reflecting strong growth and strategic execution.

Key financial highlights include a GAAP gross profit of $35.5 million with a margin of 42.2%, and a non-GAAP gross profit of $37.2 million with a margin of 44.3%. Despite a GAAP loss of $6.6 million, the company achieved a non-GAAP income of $4.5 million. Fulgent ended the quarter with a robust cash position of $787.7 million in cash and investments.

Strategically, Fulgent is advancing its clinical trials, notably with FID-007 for head and neck cancer, and has commenced phase one dosing escalation for FID-022, showcasing its nano delivery technology’s potential. The company is optimistic about its trajectory, aiming to close 2025 with a strong financial and operational position.

Looking ahead, Fulgent Genetics anticipates continued growth in its laboratory services and therapeutic development efforts, supported by a solid financial foundation and strategic initiatives aimed at expanding its market presence and enhancing its precision medicine capabilities.

