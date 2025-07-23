Fulcrum Metals PLC Secures Shareholder Backing at AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fulcrum Metals Plc ( (GB:FMET) ) just unveiled an update.

Fulcrum Metals PLC announced that all resolutions proposed at its recent Annual General Meeting were passed, reflecting strong shareholder support. This outcome supports Fulcrum’s strategic initiatives in advancing its environmentally friendly gold recovery operations in Canada, potentially enhancing its market position and stakeholder value.

Fulcrum Metals PLC is an AIM-listed technology-led natural resources company focused on the recovery of precious metals from mine tailings in Canada. The company utilizes environmentally friendly leaching technology developed by Extrakt Process Solutions LLC. Fulcrum’s projects are located in Ontario and Saskatchewan, with exclusive rights to use Extrakt’s technology in major gold mining districts, presenting opportunities for significant environmentally friendly gold production.

Average Trading Volume: 415,817

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

