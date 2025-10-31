Fukui Bank Revises Financial Forecasts Upward for FY 2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fukui Bank, Ltd. ( (JP:8362) ) just unveiled an update.

Fukui Bank, Ltd. has revised its financial and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, showing significant increases in both ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of the parent. The revised forecasts indicate a 75% increase in ordinary income and a 130% increase in net income for the first six months, and a 28% and 33.3% increase respectively for the full fiscal year. These changes reflect a positive outlook for the bank’s financial performance, suggesting improved profitability and potential benefits for stakeholders.

More about Fukui Bank, Ltd.

Fukui Bank, Ltd. operates in the financial industry, primarily offering banking services. It is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is led by President Eiichi Hasegawa.

Average Trading Volume: 38,634

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen49.06B

