Fukui Bank Reports Unrealized Losses with No Impact on Earnings Forecast

The latest update is out from Fukui Bank, Ltd. ( (JP:8362) ).

Fukui Bank, Ltd. reported unrealized losses on held-to-maturity debt securities amounting to ¥4,415 million as of the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. Despite these losses, the bank stated that there will be no impact on its earnings forecasts for the fiscal year, suggesting stability in its financial outlook.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8362) stock is a Buy with a Yen2420.00 price target.

More about Fukui Bank, Ltd.

Fukui Bank, Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking services. It is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market under the securities code 8362.

Average Trading Volume: 38,634

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen49.06B

