Fujibo Holdings Revises Financial Forecast and Increases Dividend Amid Market Shifts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Fujibo Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:3104) ) has issued an update.

Fujibo Holdings, Inc. has revised its full-year financial results and dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, due to strong performance in its Polishing Pad Business driven by demand for advanced semiconductors, despite challenges in the Lifestyle Apparel Business. The company has increased its year-end dividend forecast to ¥85 per share, reflecting a commitment to shareholder returns amid changing market conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3104) stock is a Buy with a Yen7621.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fujibo Holdings, Inc. stock, see the JP:3104 Stock Forecast page.

More about Fujibo Holdings, Inc.

Fujibo Holdings, Inc. operates in the industrial sector, focusing on the production of polishing pads, lifestyle apparel, and industrial chemicals. The company is particularly involved in the semiconductor and electronic materials markets, with a significant emphasis on advanced technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 30,859

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen72.66B

For detailed information about 3104 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue