Fujibo Holdings Completes Treasury Share Disposal for Stock Compensation

Fujibo Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:3104) ) has shared an update.

Fujibo Holdings, Inc. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of 4,743 treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, a move resolved in a recent Board of Directors meeting. This strategic action, involving a total disposal price of 27,651,690 yen, aims to align the interests of its directors and executive officers with the company’s long-term performance, potentially impacting its operational dynamics and stakeholder relations.

More about Fujibo Holdings, Inc.

Fujibo Holdings, Inc. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing and distributing a range of products, including textiles and industrial materials. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is led by President Masahide Inoue.

Average Trading Volume: 34,363

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen62.57B

