Fuji Kyuko Reports Q1 Financial Results and Positive Outlook for FY 2026

Fuji Kyuko Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9010) ) has provided an announcement.

Fuji Kyuko Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in operating revenues by 0.9% year-on-year. However, the company experienced a decline in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent by 12.0%, 10.2%, and 15.4% respectively. The financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates a 5.0% increase in operating revenues and a 5.2% rise in operating profit, indicating a positive outlook despite the recent quarterly downturn.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9010) stock is a Buy with a Yen5000.00 price target.

More about Fuji Kyuko Co., Ltd.

Fuji Kyuko Co., Ltd. operates in the transportation and tourism industry, primarily focusing on services such as railway operations, bus services, and tourism-related activities. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 130,874

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen115.7B

Learn more about 9010 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

