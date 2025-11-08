Fuji Corporation Reports Strong Growth in 2025 Earnings

Fuji Corporation ( (FMMFF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fuji Corporation presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Fuji Corporation is a Japanese company specializing in robotics and automation technology, primarily serving the manufacturing, nursing care, and logistics sectors. In its latest earnings report, Fuji Corporation announced a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 26.3% to ¥79,542 million and operating profit surging by 47.6% to ¥9,591 million compared to the same period last year.

The company’s Robotic Solutions segment, particularly in the Asian region, drove much of this growth with a 29.7% increase in net sales. This was attributed to strong demand in the computer and server sectors, and the successful expansion of their latest models, such as the NXTR and AIMEXR machines. Despite challenges in North America, the Machine Tools segment maintained stable performance, with a slight decrease in net sales and stable operating profit.

Fuji Corporation’s financial position strengthened with total assets increasing to ¥253,835 million, supported by a rise in current assets, particularly trade receivables. The company also reported a healthy equity ratio of 87.6%, reflecting a solid financial foundation.

Looking ahead, Fuji Corporation remains optimistic about its growth prospects, revising its full-year forecast upwards due to continued strong demand in Asia. The company aims to sustain its momentum by focusing on expanding its market share and enhancing production capabilities to meet increasing demand.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue