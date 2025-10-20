Fuerte Metals Strengthens Leadership for Coffee Gold Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Atacama Copper Corporation ( (TSE:FMT) ) has shared an announcement.

Fuerte Metals Corporation, a company focused on advancing its Coffee Gold project in the Yukon, has announced key additions to its management team. The new team members bring extensive experience from notable mining companies, which is expected to enhance the company’s capabilities in moving the Coffee Gold project towards production. This strategic move underscores the potential of the project and positions Fuerte to complete the permitting process and update the feasibility study, aiming for a construction decision by 2027.

More about Atacama Copper Corporation

Average Trading Volume: 110,684

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$119.1M

