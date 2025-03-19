Fuel Ventures VCT PLC Passes Key Resolutions at General Meeting

An announcement from Fuel Ventures Vct PLC ( (GB:FVV) ) is now available.

Fuel Ventures VCT PLC recently held a General Meeting where key resolutions were passed to authorize the directors to allot shares and disapply pre-emption rights, as well as to allow the company to make market purchases of its own shares. These decisions, which include the ability to allot shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £250,000 and purchase up to 1,537,551 shares, are aimed at enhancing the company’s financial flexibility and strategic positioning in the market.

More about Fuel Ventures Vct PLC

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

