Fuel Ventures VCT PLC Issues New Shares and Extends Offer

Fuel Ventures VCT PLC has announced the issuance of 927,104 Ordinary Shares as part of an Offer for Subscription, which aims to raise up to £10 million with an additional over-allotment facility for another £10 million. The shares were allotted at prices ranging from 97.10p to 100.11p per share, based on the latest NAV per Share. This brings the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue to 11,184,285, which also represents the total voting rights in the company. The shares are expected to be admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s main market shortly, with dealings commencing around 7 April 2025. The Offer has been extended to 2 February 2026, allowing more time for potential investors to participate.

