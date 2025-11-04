FuboTV Reports Strong Q3 Growth Amid Hulu Merger

Fubotv Inc. ( (FUBO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fubotv Inc. presented to its investors.

FuboTV Inc. is a live TV streaming company that focuses on delivering premium sports, news, and entertainment programming, positioning itself as the sixth largest Pay TV company in the U.S. and an affiliate of The Walt Disney Company.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, FuboTV Inc. announced a strong performance with significant growth in subscriber numbers and profitability metrics, setting the stage for a transformative phase following its combination with Disney’s Hulu + Live TV.

FuboTV reported a total revenue of $368.6 million in North America, marking a slight decrease of 2.3% year-over-year, while achieving a record 1.631 million paid subscribers, an increase of 1.1% year-over-year. The company’s net loss from continuing operations improved significantly to $18.9 million, compared to $54.7 million in the same quarter last year. Additionally, FuboTV achieved a positive Adjusted EBITDA of $6.9 million, marking its second consecutive quarter of positive results.

Despite a decrease in free cash flow to -$9.4 million, FuboTV ended the quarter with a robust cash position of $280.3 million. The company’s strategic initiatives, including the introduction of new offerings like the Fubo Sports skinny service and Pay-Per-View platform, are aimed at enhancing consumer choice and control.

Looking ahead, FuboTV’s management remains optimistic about the company’s future, focusing on delivering value for viewers, shareholders, and programming partners as it integrates with Hulu + Live TV to create a next-generation Pay TV company built for scale, personalization, and profitability.

