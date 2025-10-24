FTI Consulting Reports Record Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

FTI Consulting ( (FCN) ) just unveiled an update.

FTI Consulting reported record financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with revenues reaching $956.2 million, a 3.3% increase from the previous year. The company also saw a significant rise in earnings per share, which increased by 41% to $2.60. The growth was driven by strong performance in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Forensic and Litigation Consulting segments, despite challenges in the Economic Consulting and Technology segments. Additionally, FTI Consulting’s Board authorized an additional $500 million for its stock repurchase program, bringing the total authorization to $2.3 billion. As of October 21, 2025, the company had repurchased shares worth approximately $1.7 billion, with $500 million remaining available for future repurchases.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FCN is a Outperform.

FTI Consulting’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are significant strengths, indicating robust growth potential. However, technical indicators suggest weak momentum, and valuation metrics show moderate attractiveness. Challenges in certain segments and the absence of a dividend yield also weigh on the overall score.

More about FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting is a global business advisory firm that operates in the corporate finance, forensic and litigation consulting, economic consulting, technology, and strategic communications sectors. The company focuses on helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes, with a market focus on restructuring, transactions, risk management, and strategic communications.

Average Trading Volume: 362,619

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.04B

