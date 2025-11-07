FTC Extends Waiting Period for MasterBrand Merger

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

MasterBrand Inc ( (MBC) ) has provided an update.

On August 5, 2025, MasterBrand, Inc. entered into a Merger Agreement with American Woodmark Corporation and its subsidiary, Maple Merger Sub, Inc. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission issued a Second Request for additional information on November 7, 2025, extending the waiting period for the merger under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act. MasterBrand and American Woodmark are working with the FTC to obtain regulatory clearance, expecting the merger to close in early 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (MBC) stock is a Hold with a $11.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MasterBrand Inc stock, see the MBC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MBC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MBC is a Neutral.

MasterBrand Inc’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial performance with strong cash flow generation, offset by technical indicators pointing to a bearish trend. The valuation is moderate, but the lack of a dividend yield is a downside. The earnings call highlighted both operational strengths and significant challenges, impacting the overall sentiment. The company’s focus on strategic initiatives and merger potential provides some optimism for future performance.

More about MasterBrand Inc

MasterBrand, Inc. is a Delaware-based company involved in the manufacturing industry, focusing on cabinetry and related products.

Average Trading Volume: 1,602,708

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.37B

