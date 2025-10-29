FTAI Aviation Ltd. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

FTAI Aviation Ltd. ( (FTAI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information FTAI Aviation Ltd. presented to its investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. is a prominent provider of aftermarket power solutions for CFM56 and V2500 engines, primarily serving the commercial aviation sector with a focus on Maintenance, Repair, and Exchange (MRE) products.

In its third quarter of 2025 earnings report, FTAI Aviation Ltd. announced a significant increase in net income and an upward revision of its dividend, reflecting robust financial performance and strategic growth initiatives.

The company reported a net income attributable to shareholders of $114 million, marking a 46% increase compared to the same period last year. Earnings per share rose to $1.11, and the adjusted EBITDA reached $297.4 million. The company also highlighted the completion of a $2 billion fundraising initiative aimed at deploying over $6 billion in capital, alongside strategic acquisitions and joint ventures to expand its operational capabilities.

FTAI’s Aerospace Products segment showed remarkable growth, with adjusted EBITDA increasing by 77% year-over-year. The company raised its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $1.525 billion, driven by strong performance in its Aerospace Products and Aviation Leasing segments. Additionally, the board declared an increased dividend of $0.35 per ordinary share, up from $0.30, reflecting strong cash flow generation.

Looking ahead, FTAI Aviation Ltd. remains focused on leveraging its strategic capital initiatives and operational expansions to sustain growth and enhance shareholder value, as indicated by its management’s positive outlook for the upcoming year.

