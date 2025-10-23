FSM Holdings Limited Faces U.S. Sanctions Due to Ownership Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

FSM Holdings Limited ( (HK:1721) ) has shared an update.

FSM Holdings Limited announced that due to the indirect ownership by Mr. Li, who holds approximately 60.23% of the company’s shares, it is subject to U.S. sanctions as outlined by OFAC. Despite this, the company does not expect any material adverse impact on its operations, as it primarily operates outside the U.S. and is not directly involved in the activities leading to the sanctions. The company is seeking legal advice to understand the full implications and advises shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution.

FSM Holdings Limited operates primarily in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and the People’s Republic of China, focusing on industries outside the United States. The company is not directly involved in the activities leading to recent sanctions and has its material assets located in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 247,272

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$435M

