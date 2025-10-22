FSM Holdings Limited Announces Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from FSM Holdings Limited ( (HK:1721) ).

FSM Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced the composition of its board of directors and their roles within the company. The board consists of one executive director, Wong Yet Lian, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer, and three independent non-executive directors: Leung Tze Ying Gwen, Wong Po Keung, and Lau Chun Ho Edward. The announcement also details the membership of the board members in various committees, highlighting the leadership roles of the independent directors in the audit, remuneration, and nomination committees. This update reflects the company’s governance structure and may impact its strategic direction and stakeholder engagement.

More about FSM Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 247,272

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$435M

