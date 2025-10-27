FSE Lifestyle Services Limited Announces Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

FSE Lifestyle Services Limited ( (HK:0331) ) just unveiled an update.

FSE Lifestyle Services Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for November 21, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include reviewing the company’s financial statements, declaring a final dividend, re-electing directors, appointing a new director, and reappointing PricewaterhouseCoopers as the auditor. The meeting will also address resolutions to authorize the board to manage share allotments and other related financial activities, potentially impacting the company’s operational flexibility and shareholder value.

More about FSE Lifestyle Services Limited

FSE Lifestyle Services Limited operates in the lifestyle services industry, focusing on providing a range of lifestyle-related services and products. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 135,096

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.6B

