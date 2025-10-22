FS Bancorp Reports Q3 Net Income Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

FS Bancorp ( (FSBW) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 21, 2025, FS Bancorp, Inc. announced a third-quarter net income of $9.2 million, a decrease from $10.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The company declared its 51st consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on November 20, 2025. The quarter saw a 5.2% increase in total deposits and a significant reduction in borrowings by 44.8%. Despite a decrease in consumer loans, the company maintained a strong net interest margin and continued to focus on shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchases.

The most recent analyst rating on (FSBW) stock is a Hold with a $42.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on FS Bancorp stock, see the FSBW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FSBW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FSBW is a Neutral.

FS Bancorp’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation are offset by weak technical indicators. The company shows robust revenue growth and efficient cost management, but faces challenges with profitability margins and cash flow trends. The stock’s low P/E ratio and high dividend yield suggest it may be undervalued, but bearish technical signals indicate potential short-term downside risk.

More about FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington, operating primarily in the financial services industry. The company offers a range of financial products and services through its two main segments: Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending. These services include deposit products, residential, consumer, business and commercial real estate lending, cash management services, and investment portfolio management.

Average Trading Volume: 16,095

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $294.7M

