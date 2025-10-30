Frontier Energy Secures Capacity Credits for Waroona Project, Boosting Revenue Prospects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Frontier Energy Limited ( (AU:FHE) ) has provided an update.

Frontier Energy Limited has announced that Stage One of its Waroona Project has been assigned 88.06 MW of peak capacity credits for the 2027-2028 Reserve Capacity Cycle, which is expected to generate approximately $32 million in annual revenue from capacity credits alone. This development is part of a broader multi-stage expansion strategy that aims to capitalize on the retirement of aging coal and gas assets in Western Australia, allowing for rapid development without the need for new grid infrastructure, thus reducing capital expenditure and securing a stable revenue stream essential for project financing.

More about Frontier Energy Limited

Frontier Energy Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on renewable energy projects. The company’s primary service involves the development and management of energy projects, with a particular emphasis on expanding capacity in response to the retirement of older coal and gas generation assets in Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 313,221

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$146.8M

Find detailed analytics on FHE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue