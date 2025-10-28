Frontier Energy Director Increases Stake with Share Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Frontier Energy Limited ( (AU:FHE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Frontier Energy Limited has reported a change in the interest of its director, Grant Davey, in the company’s securities. The director acquired an additional 404,267 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market purchase, increasing his total holdings to 51,898,655 shares. This acquisition reflects a strategic move by the director to increase his stake in the company, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

More about Frontier Energy Limited

Average Trading Volume: 311,685

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$154.6M

