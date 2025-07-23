Frontdoor Announces Retirement of Chief Accounting Officer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 22, 2025, Frontdoor, Inc. announced that Chastitie Brim, the Vice President, Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer, will retire effective August 24, 2025, and will serve in an advisory capacity until September 15, 2025. Her retirement is not due to any disagreements with the company. Sally J. Shanks has been appointed to replace her, effective August 25, 2025. Ms. Shanks brings extensive experience from her previous role as Chief Accounting Officer at WillScot Holdings Corporation and other financial leadership positions. Her compensation package includes a base salary, bonus opportunity, equity-based awards, and a sign-on equity grant, along with eligibility for company benefits.

