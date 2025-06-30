Frontage Holdings Announces Changes to Nomination Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Frontage Holdings Corp. ( (HK:1521) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Frontage Holdings Corporation, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced changes in its Nomination Committee effective June 30, 2025. The changes, which comply with upcoming amendments to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules and Corporate Governance Code, include the appointment of Ms. Zhuan Yin and Mr. Yifan Li as members. The Board believes these changes will enhance the committee’s effectiveness and diversity, strengthening the company’s corporate governance practices.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1521) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.57 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Frontage Holdings Corp. stock, see the HK:1521 Stock Forecast page.

