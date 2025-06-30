Frontage Holdings Announces Board and Committee Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Frontage Holdings Corp. ( (HK:1521) ) has shared an update.

Frontage Holdings Corporation, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced changes to its board of directors and committee memberships effective June 30, 2025. The announcement details the roles and functions of its executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, highlighting the leadership positions within the Audit and Risk Management, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees. This restructuring is likely to impact the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially influencing its market positioning and stakeholder relationships.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1521) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.57 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Frontage Holdings Corp. stock, see the HK:1521 Stock Forecast page.

More about Frontage Holdings Corp.

Average Trading Volume: 270,962

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$2.3B

For a thorough assessment of 1521 stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

