Freeman Gold Corp. Gains Strategic Investor, Boosting Lemhi Project Prospects

Freeman Gold Corp ( (TSE:FMAN) ) has provided an announcement.

Freeman Gold Corp. has announced the addition of Brian Paes-Braga as a strategic investor, marking a significant milestone in its growth. Paes-Braga’s investment reflects strong confidence in Freeman’s Lemhi Gold Project and its potential to unlock significant value. This development is expected to bolster Freeman’s efforts to advance the project towards production, enhancing its industry positioning and delivering long-term value to shareholders.

More about Freeman Gold Corp

Freeman Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on developing its 100% owned Lemhi Gold property in Idaho, USA. The project spans 30 square kilometers and hosts a near-surface oxide gold resource, with a compliant mineral resource estimate of 988,100 ounces of gold in measured and indicated categories. The company is advancing the project towards a production decision, with significant drilling completed and a positive preliminary economic assessment indicating robust financial metrics.

Average Trading Volume: 505,403

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$55.39M

