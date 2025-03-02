Freelance.com Appoints Olivier Marcheteau as CEO to Propel Growth

Freelance.com ( (FR:ALFRE) ) has shared an announcement.

Freelance.com has appointed Olivier Marcheteau as its new CEO, effective March 3, 2025, to drive growth and international expansion. With a background in leading high-growth companies and digital transformation, Marcheteau aims to enhance Freelance.com’s market position in the external talent management sector and continue its digitalization efforts. The company, having surpassed one billion euros in revenue in 2024, plans to leverage recent acquisitions to strengthen its leadership in wage portage and expertise sourcing, focusing on growth opportunities in France and Europe.

More about Freelance.com

Freelance.com is a European leader in Talent as a Service (TAAS) solutions, connecting large companies with external talents. The company offers services such as expertise sourcing, project management, commercial portage, wage portage, and compliance management. With a community of over 150,000 qualified consultants and experts, Freelance.com operates in France and internationally, with a presence in countries like Switzerland, Belgium, Morocco, England, and Germany. Recognized as a ‘Growth Champion’ in 2023 and 2024, the company achieved a turnover of 857.7 million euros in 2023.

