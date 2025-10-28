Freehill Mining Ltd. Announces Proxy Voting Details for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Freehill Mining Ltd. ( (AU:FHS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Freehill Mining Ltd. has released a proxy voting form for its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2025. Shareholders are instructed on how to appoint proxies and vote on various resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and re-election of a director. The announcement outlines the procedures for proxy appointment and voting, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the specified deadlines to ensure participation in the meeting.

More about Freehill Mining Ltd.

Current Market Cap: A$15.83M

For an in-depth examination of FHS stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue