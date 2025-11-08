Franklin Resources Reports Strong Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Franklin Resources ( (BEN) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Franklin Resources presented to its investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc., operating as Franklin Templeton, is a global investment management organization providing a range of investment solutions across equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset classes, with a presence in over 150 countries.

In its latest earnings report, Franklin Resources announced a preliminary net income of $117.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, marking a significant improvement from the previous quarter and the same period last year. The company also reported a fiscal year net income of $524.9 million, reflecting a steady growth trajectory.

Key financial highlights include a 14% increase in operating revenues for the quarter, reaching $2,343.7 million, and a 3% rise for the fiscal year. Despite a decrease in operating income compared to the previous quarter, adjusted operating income showed a 25% increase, indicating strong underlying performance. The company reported total assets under management (AUM) of $1,661.2 billion, with notable growth in alternative and multi-asset strategies.

Franklin Resources continues to focus on growth and diversification, achieving positive net flows in retail SMAs, ETFs, and Canvas®, and expanding its alternative AUM to a record $270 billion. The company returned $930 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, maintaining a robust balance sheet with $6.7 billion in cash and investments.

Looking ahead, Franklin Resources is optimistic about capturing long-term industry trends with its broad investment expertise and global scale. The company remains committed to creating lasting value for clients and shareholders, supported by its disciplined expense management and strategic investments for future growth.

