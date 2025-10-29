Franklin Electric Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Franklin Electric ( (FELE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Franklin Electric presented to its investors.

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and energy, serving a diverse range of applications including residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling sectors.

In its third quarter of 2025, Franklin Electric reported consolidated net sales of $581.7 million, marking a 9% increase compared to the previous year. The company experienced growth across all segments, with notable increases in Water Systems, Energy Systems, and Distribution.

Key financial highlights include an operating income of $85.1 million, a 16% rise from the previous year, and an adjusted diluted EPS of $1.30, reflecting an 11% increase. Despite a significant pre-tax settlement charge from terminating its US Pension Plan, the company maintained strong performance metrics, driven by higher volumes and effective pricing strategies.

The company continues to expand its global manufacturing footprint, aiming to enhance service efficiency and capture new growth opportunities. While closely monitoring the macroeconomic environment, Franklin Electric remains confident in its outlook, focusing on pricing discipline, cost control, and balanced capital allocation to drive shareholder value.

Looking ahead, Franklin Electric maintains its full-year 2025 sales guidance between $2.09 billion and $2.15 billion and EPS between $4.00 and $4.20, excluding the pension termination impact, indicating a positive outlook for continued growth.

