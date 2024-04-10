Franco-Nevada Showcases ESG Progress and Portfolio Growth

Franco-Nevada Corporation (TSE:FNV) has released an update.

Franco-Nevada Corporation has released its 2024 ESG Report, highlighting achievements in environmental, social, and corporate governance, including new emission reduction targets and diverse leadership goals. They also issued the 2024 Asset Handbook, detailing the growth and outlook of their portfolio, emphasizing a strong track record of shareholder returns and dividend growth. The company celebrates its progress in responsible capital allocation and community contributions, as well as receiving top ratings from leading ESG rating agencies.

