Franco-Nevada Prepares to Unveil Q1 2024 Results

Franco-Nevada Corporation is set to announce its first quarter results for 2024 on May 1, after the market closes, with a follow-up conference call and webcast scheduled for May 2 at 10:00 am ET. Interested parties can join the call via a provided link or by dialing in, with a replay option available until May 9. For further details, the company directs individuals to its website and offers contact information for its Senior Analyst of Investor Relations.

