Foxtons Executes Share Buyback Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Foxtons ( (GB:FOXT) ) is now available.

Foxtons Group PLC has executed a share buyback and cancellation programme, purchasing 250,000 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of £0.567165 per share. This move will reduce the total number of shares in issue and adjust the total voting rights, impacting shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FOXT) stock is a Buy with a £63.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Foxtons stock, see the GB:FOXT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FOXT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FOXT is a Outperform.

Foxtons’ strong financial performance is the primary driver of its stock score, supported by solid revenue growth and profitability. The valuation is attractive with a reasonable P/E ratio and a decent dividend yield. Technical analysis presents mixed signals, suggesting cautious optimism. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events does not impact the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:FOXT stock, click here.

More about Foxtons

Foxtons Group PLC operates in the real estate industry, primarily focusing on estate agency services. The company is known for its property sales and lettings services, catering to the residential market in the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 683,706

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £167.9M

For detailed information about FOXT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue