Foxconn Subsidiary Announces Governance Restructuring

Hon Hai Precision Industry ( (HNHPF) ) has shared an update.

Foxconn Industrial Internet Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry, has announced a special shareholders’ meeting scheduled for November 24, 2025, to discuss significant structural changes. Key proposals include the cancellation of the Supervisory Board and the establishment of an Audit Committee, which marks a strategic shift in corporate governance aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and aligning with regulatory requirements. This move is expected to impact shareholders’ rights and potentially influence the company’s market positioning.

More about Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., also known as Foxconn, is a leading player in the electronics manufacturing industry. The company is renowned for its production of electronic components and products, including smartphones, tablets, and other consumer electronics, with a significant focus on serving major technology firms globally.

