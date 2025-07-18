Fosun International Delays Circular Dispatch for Equity Disposal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Fosun International ( (HK:0656) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Fosun International Limited announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to the deemed disposal of equity interest in Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Fashion Group Co., Ltd. The company has received a waiver from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to extend the dispatch deadline to September 30, 2025, allowing more time to finalize the necessary information. This extension may impact stakeholders by providing additional time for the company to ensure comprehensive communication regarding the transaction.

More about Fosun International

Fosun International Limited operates in a diversified range of industries, including healthcare, tourism, and fashion, with a focus on leveraging its global presence to enhance its market position. The company is involved in various sectors, providing products and services that cater to a wide array of consumer needs.

Average Trading Volume: 4,280,588

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$40.08B

See more insights into 0656 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue