Forward Fashion Enhances Governance with New Nomination Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited ( (HK:2528) ) is now available.

Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited has established a Nomination Committee to enhance its governance structure. The committee, formed by the board of directors, will consist of at least three members, primarily independent non-executive directors, and aims to ensure diverse representation. This move is expected to strengthen the company’s decision-making processes and align with best practices in corporate governance.

More about Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited

Average Trading Volume: 55,034

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$91.2M

For an in-depth examination of 2528 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue