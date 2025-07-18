Forward Fashion Announces New Board Structure and Committees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited ( (HK:2528) ) is now available.

Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited has announced changes to its board of directors, effective July 18, 2025. The board now includes a mix of executive and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. Fan Wing Ting as Chairman and Ms. Chen Xingyi as CEO. The company has also established four committees: Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Environmental, Social, and Governance, with designated members and chairpersons. These changes are likely to impact the company’s governance structure and strategic direction, potentially influencing its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited operates in the fashion industry, focusing on providing a range of fashion products and services. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed under the stock code 2528.

