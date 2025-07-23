Forum Engineering Completes Disposal of Treasury Shares for Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Forum Engineering, Inc. ( (JP:7088) ) is now available.

Forum Engineering Inc. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, a decision made during the Board of Directors meeting on June 25, 2025. This move involves the disposal of 52,135 shares at a price of 1,187 yen per share, totaling 61,884,245 yen, and is aimed at compensating certain directors and executive officers, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder interests.

More about Forum Engineering, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 80,376

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen62.36B

For detailed information about 7088 stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

