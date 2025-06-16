Forum Energy Tech Expands Board with New Appointments

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Forum Energy Tech ( (FET) ) has issued an announcement.

On June 13, 2025, Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. announced the appointment of Aron H. Marquez and Mark W. Smith to its Board of Directors, expanding the Board to nine members. Mr. Marquez will serve as a Class III director until 2027, participating in the Nominating, Governance & Sustainability Committee, and the Compensation & Human Capital Committee. Mr. Smith will serve as a Class I director until 2028, joining the Audit Committee and Compensation & Human Capital Committee. Both directors will receive compensation similar to other non-employee directors, including restricted stock awards.

More about Forum Energy Tech

