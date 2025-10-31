Fortune Brands Innovations Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. ( (FBIN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. presented to its investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. is a leading company in the home, security, and digital products sector, focusing on transforming spaces into havens with innovative solutions. The company recently released its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, highlighting its ability to outperform the end market despite challenging conditions. Fortune Brands reported Q3 2025 sales of $1.1 billion, remaining flat compared to the previous year, with a slight increase when excluding the impact of China. However, earnings per share (EPS) saw a significant decline of 46% to $0.59, although EPS before charges/gains was only down by 6% to $1.09. The company achieved sales growth in key business segments, notably in the Security segment, which saw a 4.9% increase in net sales. Despite a decrease in overall operating income by 38.6%, Fortune Brands maintained a strong balance sheet with $204.4 million in operating cash flow and $177.0 million in free cash flow. Looking ahead, the company has updated its full-year guidance to reflect current market conditions, anticipating finishing the year near the low end of its prior range. Management remains optimistic about sustaining above-market growth and long-term value creation through its strategic initiatives and strong brand portfolio.

