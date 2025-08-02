tiprankstipranks
Fortis Earnings Call: Strong Growth Amid Challenges

Fortis Earnings Call: Strong Growth Amid Challenges

Fortis ((TSE:FTS)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Fortis’ recent earnings call painted a picture of robust financial health and strategic progress, with the company showcasing strong earnings growth, substantial capital investments, and significant regulatory achievements. However, the call also highlighted challenges such as regulatory lag, legislative changes, and regional growth constraints, which tempered the overall positive sentiment.

Strong Earnings Growth

Fortis reported a notable increase in earnings, with second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) rising to $0.76, up by $0.09 from the previous year. Year-to-date EPS also saw an increase, reaching $1.76, which is a $0.16 improvement over the prior year. This growth underscores Fortis’ strong financial performance and its ability to generate value for shareholders.

Significant Capital Expenditures

The company made substantial capital expenditures of nearly $3 billion during the first half of the year. These investments are aligned with Fortis’ core objective of delivering safe and reliable energy, reinforcing its commitment to infrastructure development and operational excellence.

Sustainability Progress

Fortis achieved a 34% reduction in Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions compared to 2019 levels, marking significant progress in its sustainability efforts. Additionally, the first phase of the Roadrunner Reserve Battery Storage Project commenced operation, demonstrating Fortis’ dedication to advancing clean energy initiatives.

Regulatory Progress

In regulatory matters, Tucson Electric Power filed its general rate application, and Central Hudson reached a multiyear rate settlement agreement. These developments highlight Fortis’ proactive approach to navigating regulatory landscapes and securing favorable outcomes.

Dividend Growth Commitment

Fortis reiterated its commitment to annual dividend growth of 4% to 6% through 2029. This commitment reflects the company’s confidence in its financial stability and its dedication to delivering consistent returns to shareholders.

Regulatory Lag Impact

Despite an increase in transmission revenue, the EPS contribution from UNS Energy remained unchanged from the previous year due to regulatory lag. This challenge underscores the complexities of regulatory environments and their impact on financial performance.

Challenges in Western Canada

FortisAlberta faced challenges in Western Canada, with EPS growth being tempered by the timing of operating costs, the expiration of a PBR efficiency mechanism, and a lower allowed return on equity (ROE) of 8.97%. These factors highlight the regional growth constraints faced by the company.

Uncertain Impact of Legislative Changes

The introduction of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act has brought uncertainties, particularly regarding renewable energy credits and their long-term impacts on Fortis’ projects and strategy. This legislative change poses potential challenges to the company’s strategic planning.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Fortis expects its rate base to grow by about $14 billion to $53 billion by 2029, supporting an average annual rate base growth of 6.5%. The company is also planning to convert 800 megawatts of coal-fired generation to natural gas by 2030 as part of its transition to cleaner energy sources. These forward-looking statements reflect Fortis’ strategic focus on growth and sustainability.

In summary, Fortis’ earnings call highlighted a strong financial performance and strategic advancements, balanced by challenges in regulatory and legislative areas. The company’s commitment to growth, sustainability, and shareholder returns remains steadfast, positioning it well for future success.

