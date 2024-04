Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (AU:FMG) has released an update.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd has announced the cessation of two types of securities: 103,884 Performance Rights and 33,230 SIP Vested Rights, as of March 31, 2024. The Performance Rights lapsed due to unmet conditions, while no specific reason was provided for the cessation of SIP Vested Rights.

