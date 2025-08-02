Forrester Research Q2 Earnings Call: Mixed Sentiments and Strategic Initiatives

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Forrester Research Q2 Earnings Call: Mixed Sentiments and Strategic Initiatives

Forrester Research Q2 Earnings Call: Mixed Sentiments and Strategic Initiatives

Forrester Research ((FORR)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The recent earnings call from Forrester Research presented a mixed sentiment, reflecting both achievements and challenges. While the company celebrated growth in the government sector and an expanding sales pipeline, these positives were countered by significant revenue declines and client retention issues. Strategic initiatives in AI and research were highlighted as promising, yet the financial results underscored ongoing market and operational difficulties.

Government Sector Growth

Forrester Research reported substantial progress in the government sector during Q2, securing several significant contracts with U.S. state and local governments, as well as European federal agencies. This growth was attributed to competitive wins and a rising interest in research-focused generative AI applications, showcasing the company’s strength in this area.

Sales Pipeline Increase

The company experienced a 15% increase in its total sales pipeline from Q1 of 2025, indicating a growing potential for future sales and conversions. This expansion suggests that Forrester is well-positioned to capitalize on upcoming opportunities, although conversion rates remain an area for improvement.

New Research Constructs

Forrester introduced two new research frameworks: the Buying Networks research series for B2B and the Total Experience Score for B2C. These frameworks have been well-received by clients, reflecting the company’s innovative approach to research and its commitment to meeting client needs.

Event Attendance Increase

The company reported an increase in on-site attendance at its CX Summits, with North America and Europe seeing rises of 11% and 21%, respectively. Satisfaction scores also reached an all-time high, indicating a positive reception from attendees and a successful execution of these events.

Improvement in AI Research Tool, Izola

Forrester’s AI research tool, Izola, saw significant improvements, now capable of drawing answers from graphics and charts in reports. Client usage of Izola increased by 22%, and prompts were up 44% quarter-over-quarter, demonstrating enhanced functionality and growing client engagement.

Total Revenue Decline

Despite these advancements, Forrester faced an 8% year-over-year decline in total revenue. This was driven by mid-single-digit declines in research and consulting businesses, alongside ongoing challenges in the events business, highlighting financial pressures.

Client and Wallet Retention Challenges

The company experienced a decrease in client value (CV) and wallet retention by 7% and 1%, respectively. These figures indicate challenges in maintaining existing client relationships, which could impact future revenue streams.

Events Revenue Decline

Forrester’s events revenue decreased by 23% compared to the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to challenges with sponsorship revenues. This decline underscores the difficulties faced in the events segment, despite increased attendance.

Operating Income and EPS Decline

Operating income and earnings per share (EPS) both saw declines of 24% and 25%, respectively, compared to Q2 of last year. These figures reflect the financial pressures the company is under, despite some operational successes.

Forward-Looking Guidance

In its guidance, Forrester provided insights into its financial and strategic outlook. The company reported a total revenue of $111.7 million for Q2, an 8% year-over-year decline. Despite this, they exceeded consensus expectations for revenue, operating margin, and EPS. Client retention improved slightly to 74%, while the sales pipeline grew by 15% quarter-over-quarter. Forrester maintained its full-year margin and EPS guidance, with expected revenue for 2025 ranging between $400 million and $410 million, a decrease from 2024. The company also highlighted its continued focus on new research frameworks and enhancements to its AI tool, Izola.

In summary, Forrester Research’s earnings call painted a picture of both promise and challenge. While the company is making strides in government contracts and research innovation, it faces significant revenue and retention hurdles. The forward-looking guidance suggests cautious optimism, with strategic initiatives aimed at overcoming current market and operational challenges.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement