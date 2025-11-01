Forrester Research Balances Optimism and Challenges in Earnings Call

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Forrester Research Balances Optimism and Challenges in Earnings Call

Forrester Research Balances Optimism and Challenges in Earnings Call

Forrester Research ((FORR)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

In the latest earnings call, Forrester Research presented a mixed sentiment, balancing between notable achievements and significant challenges. The company celebrated the successful launch of its AI Access product, which has garnered substantial interest and promises a positive impact on future performance. However, the call also highlighted declines in consulting and research revenue, difficulties in government consulting, and headwinds in the event business, painting a picture of both optimism and caution.

Launch of AI Access

Forrester Research has introduced AI Access, a self-service AI offering launched on September 9. This product has quickly attracted significant interest, boasting a multimillion-dollar fast-growing sales pipeline. AI Access aims to democratize access to Forrester’s research, and its promising reception suggests a potential positive impact on the company’s future performance.

Record Research Deal

A landmark achievement for Forrester was securing one of the largest research deals in its history with a major government agency. The enterprise-wide pricing model offered via AI Access was a key differentiator, underscoring the product’s strategic importance in attracting large-scale clients.

Improved Operating Income

The company reported a 21% increase in operating income, reaching $9.9 million, or 10.5% of revenue, compared to $8.2 million or 8% of revenue in the same quarter last year. This improvement highlights Forrester’s effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Increase in Net Income and EPS

Forrester’s financial health was further demonstrated by a 30% increase in net income and a 28% rise in earnings per share (EPS) compared to the third quarter of last year. Net income stood at $7.2 million, while EPS reached $0.37, reflecting strong profitability.

Cash and Debt Management

The company’s balance sheet remains robust, with approximately $132 million in cash at the end of the quarter and a manageable debt level of $35 million. This solid financial footing provides Forrester with flexibility to navigate current challenges.

Decline in Consulting and Research Revenue

Despite the positive developments, Forrester faced a total revenue decline of 8% from the previous year. Consulting revenue fell by 8%, and research revenue decreased by 6%, indicating areas of concern that the company needs to address.

Challenges in Government Consulting

The U.S. federal government’s pullback significantly impacted Forrester’s consulting revenue, which declined by 8% from the prior year. This challenge underscores the volatility and unpredictability of government-related business.

Event Business Headwinds

Forrester’s events business encountered difficulties due to a shift in the timing of a major event, affecting results and posing ongoing challenges for future performance. This sector remains a critical area for strategic adjustments.

Adjusted Revenue Guidance

Forrester has adjusted its revenue guidance downward due to performance challenges in the Consulting and Events businesses. The company now expects revenue to decline by 6% to 9% compared to 2024, with projections between $395 million and $405 million for 2025. Despite these headwinds, Forrester remains optimistic about AI Access’s potential to drive growth and improve retention and contract value in the coming quarters.

In conclusion, Forrester Research’s earnings call presented a balanced view of the company’s current state. While the launch of AI Access and improved financial metrics are promising, challenges in consulting, research, and events require strategic focus. The company’s forward-looking guidance reflects these realities, with optimism centered on AI Access’s potential to catalyze future growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement