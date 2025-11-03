Forrestania Resources Retracts Non-Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Forrestania Resources Limited ( (AU:FRS) ) has issued an announcement.

Forrestania Resources Limited has retracted a reference to a Mineral Resources Estimate (MRE) for the Hyden Project Holdings deposit from a recent investor briefing, as it was not compliant with ASX Listing Rules. The company advises investors not to rely on the retracted information for investment decisions, but confirms that other information in the presentation remains unaffected.

Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX: FRS) is a rapidly growing gold exploration and development company focused on building a portfolio of high-quality projects across Western Australia’s premier mining districts. The company is strategically expanding its footprint in the Southern Cross, Eastern Goldfields, and Forrestania regions through disciplined exploration and selective acquisitions, aiming to unlock the potential of these highly prospective belts.

