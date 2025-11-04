Forrestania Resources Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Forrestania Resources Limited ( (AU:FRS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Forrestania Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 26,454 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), effective from October 31, 2025. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its market presence and provide liquidity for its stakeholders, potentially impacting its operational strategies and investor relations positively.

More about Forrestania Resources Limited

Forrestania Resources Limited operates in the resources sector, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and production of various minerals, positioning itself within the mining industry.

Average Trading Volume: 1,323,832

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$86.03M

