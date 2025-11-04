Forrestania Resources Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Forrestania Resources Limited ( (AU:FRS) ) has shared an update.

Forrestania Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 42,140,398 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of November 4, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions and is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and liquidity, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and stakeholder interests positively.

More about Forrestania Resources Limited

Forrestania Resources Limited operates in the resources industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and production of various minerals, contributing to the supply chain in the mining sector.

Average Trading Volume: 1,323,832

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$86.03M

